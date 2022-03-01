Richard Hammond will front a new comedy science panel series on Comedy Central.

Richard Hammond's Brain Reaction will run for six-episodes and is expected to begin on Comedy Central UK later on in 2022.

Richard will host the series along with some intellectual help from his brainy side-kick, comedian Ria Lina.

A teaser shares; "Each week, a team of comics and celebrities led by team captains Johnny Vegas and Victoria Coren Mitchell will battle it out trying to make sense of the world through brilliantly bizarre conundrums.

"Ever wondered what’s fastest; an athlete or a flame ripping along a trough of petrol? Or whether a rugby player could push forward against a fireman’s hose? In this show, your next-door neighbour’s got as much chance of getting the answer right as an Astrophysicist – which is just as well..."

Richard Hammond said: "Pop science is my absolute sweet spot in TV. I love shows that blend funny with facts and can’t wait to get going with this one."

Victoria Payne and Erika Dodd will serve as Executive Producers for Chimp Productions along with Claire Zolkwer for Comedy Central UK. The series will be co-produced by Krempelwood with Blair Krempel and Mark wood serving as Exec Producers.

Filming began at Pinewood Studios in February and the series is expected to transmit on Comedy Central UK later on in 2022.