Killing Eve 2022 cast revealed for new series of BBC show

Killing Eve series 4 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Killing Eve returns with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer for what will be its final series.

Laura Neal (Sex Education) heads up the writing team for the fourth series, which has eight episodes, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote

Killing Eve 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 4 of Killing Eve:

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri

Jodie Comer plays Villanelle

Fiona Shaw plays Carolyn Martens

Kim Bodnia plays Konstantin

Camille Cottin plays Hélène

Robert Gilbert plays Yusuf

Anjana Vasan plays Pam

Steve Oram plays Phil

Adeel Akhtar plays Martin

Watch Killing Eve on TV and online

The new series of Killing Eve will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here each Monday from 28 February.

Alternatively, episodes will air on TV on BBC One on Saturday nights from 5 March at 9:15PM.

You can watch past episodes from earlier series on iPlayer as well as BBC Three.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "Eve is on a mission to get revenge against the Twelve. Villanelle, desperate to change, has joined a church community.

"Carolyn, moved sideways into an embassy role by MI6, is focused on getting back in the game."

Speaking ahead of the final episodes, Sandra Oh said: "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Added Jodie Comer: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"