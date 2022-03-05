Killing Eve 2022 cast revealed for new series of BBC show

Killing Eve series 4 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
Killing Eve returns with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer for what will be its final series.
Laura Neal (Sex Education) heads up the writing team for the fourth series, which has eight episodes, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote
Killing Eve 2022 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 4 of Killing Eve:
Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri
Jodie Comer plays Villanelle
Fiona Shaw plays Carolyn Martens
Kim Bodnia plays Konstantin
Camille Cottin plays Hélène
Robert Gilbert plays Yusuf
Anjana Vasan plays Pam
Steve Oram plays Phil
Adeel Akhtar plays Martin
Watch Killing Eve on TV and online
The new series of Killing Eve will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here each Monday from 28 February.
Alternatively, episodes will air on TV on BBC One on Saturday nights from 5 March at 9:15PM.
You can watch past episodes from earlier series on iPlayer as well as BBC Three.
A teaser for the opening episode shares: "Eve is on a mission to get revenge against the Twelve. Villanelle, desperate to change, has joined a church community.
"Carolyn, moved sideways into an embassy role by MI6, is focused on getting back in the game."
Speaking ahead of the final episodes, Sandra Oh said: "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."
Added Jodie Comer: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"