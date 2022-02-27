Peaky Blinders series 6 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Set in Birmingham, Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War I.

After first premiering in 2013, the show returns this month for its sixth and final series.

A teaser shares: "1933 brings both opportunities and dangers to the Peaky Blinders. Beset by demons old and new, Tommy Shelby conceives a radical strategy to deal with a world on the road to hell."

Peaky Blinders 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 6 of Peaky Blinders:

Cillian Murphy plays Thomas Shelby

Natasha O'Keeffe plays Lizzie Shelby

Paul Anderson plays Arthur Shelby

Sophie Rundle plays Ada Shelby

Finn Cole plays Michael Gray

Packy Lee plays Johnny Dogs

Ned Dennehy plays Charlie Strong

Harry Kirton plays Finn Shelby

Ian Peck plays Curly

Benjamin Zephaniah plays Jeremiah Jesus

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Gina Gray

Amber Anderson plays Iana Mitford

Neil Maskell plays Winston Churchill

Sam Claflin plays Oswald Mosley

Watch Peaky Blinders on TV and online

The new series of Peaky Blinders starts on Sunday, 27 February at 9PM On BBC One. The series has six episodes which will air weekly.

You'll also be able to watch episodes and catch up on BBC iPlayer here where all past five series are also currently available to watch online.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "Tommy sets off to North America, where the end of Prohibition brings new opportunities. But he faces new danger from an old adversary, who is finally making his move."

Teases Cillian Murphy: "An awful lot will be revealed in the very first ten minutes of episode one of series six. A lot of what happens in that first ten minutes becomes the engine for the rest of the story and for the rest of the series. I think it'll be a very, very satisfying opening ten minutes for audience members.

"Steve Knight is amazing at writing these cliffhangers where you think, ‘How can the character possibly continue?’ Or ‘How can he [Steven Knight] write himself out of this one?’ And he always does, in a very unexpected way. He's done it again with this."