Russia banned from 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Russia has been banned from competing in the 2022 Eurovision song contest.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that no Russian act will be able to take part in the upcoming competition, amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Advertisements

In a statement, the EBU said: "The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest's governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU.

"The Reference Group recommendation was also supported by the EBU’s Television Committee.

"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.

"Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership.

"The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.

"We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

Prior to the decision, Russia had not announced an entry for the contest.

Advertisements

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will be the 66th contest, taking place in Turin, Italy, in May.

In the UK the competition's semi-finals will air on BBC Three ahead of the grand final on BBC One.