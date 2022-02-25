Gogglebox reveals new Scottish cast members Roisin and Joe

Gogglebox has revealed a brand new family set to make their debut this week.

Gogglebox is currently airing its new series Friday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

As ever, Britain's sharpest armchair critics are set to once more share their insightful, passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week's biggest and best shows.

Tonight's episode (25 February) will introduce new Scottish Goggleboxers Roisin and Joe.

Joe is 25 and Roisin is 23. They are a couple who have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home in Glasgow, having moved in together at the beginning of lockdown.

Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with friends. Joe loves playing video games, pizza making and spending time with Roisin.

Making their debut this evening, the pair will offer up their views alongside the returning cast on shows such as Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Cheaters, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Teen First Dates, Sunday Morning and BBC News.

For now, you can catch up with past episodes of Gogglebox online via All 4.

Alongside the main series there's also the Celebrity Gogglebox spin-off..

Just like the main show, Celebrity Gogglebox offers up sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques and views of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those 'we said that!' moments with some of their favourite celebrities.

Celebs who have been appearing on the sofa recently have included TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall, husband and wife TV personalities Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and football legend Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra.

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox online via All 4 player here.

