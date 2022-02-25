Watch Ant & Dec cause mischief at the O2 in Saturday Night Takeaway prank

Ant & Dec cause chaos on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend when they take over an entrance at the O2 arena.

Saturday Night Takeaway is back for 2022 fronted as always by Ant and Dec.

As ever SNT will air live on Saturday nights on ITV with a host of special guests and plenty of surprises.

This week the pair secretly take control of a security checkpoint at the O2 and cause mischief.

You can watch a first look in the video below!

Elsewhere on this weekend's episode, Adam Lambert joins the show as guest announcer while Fleur East and Andi Peters are back with prizes to be won.

There's new studio game Kiddie-oke and the first episode of new mini-series Polter Guys in which Ant & Dec become ghost busters.

The new adventure will include many celebrity cameos including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex and Roman Kemp.

Finally, this weekend's End Of The Show Show will see the West End cast of musical Mary Poppins arrive to the SNT studio for a very special performance.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 airs Saturday evenings on ITV from 7PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.