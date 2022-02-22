Adam Lambert and cast of Mary Poppins to appear on Saturday Night Takeaway

Adam Lambert and the West End cast of Mary Poppins will appear on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Saturday Night Takeaway returns for 2022 fronted as always by Ant and Dec.

The series will air live on Saturday nights on ITV with a range of superstar guests and plenty of surprises.

This week will feature Queen frontman Adam Lambert as the guest announcer while the West End cast of Mary Poppins will perform in the End Of The Show Show.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues 7PM on Saturday, 26 February.

The new series started last week with guests including Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

Meanwhile Ant & Dec pranked Jeremy Clarkson in the first Undercover of the series.

Coming up across the series are more shenanigans with Oti Mabuse set to feature in Get Out Of Me Ear.

Tjere's also a brand new called Polter Guys in which Ant & Dec become ghost busters. The new adventure will include many celebrity cameos including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex and Roman Kemp.

And Stephen Mulhern returns to put the boys through brand new high octane Ant vs Dec challenges.

There are also some brilliant End of the Show Show’s planned throughout the series, featuring amongst others, Michael Buble and George Ezra.

Plus, Fleur East and Andi Peters will be on hand to allow viewers at home to win top prizes.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 airs Saturday nights on ITV from 7PM.