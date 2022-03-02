Holding 2022 start date confirmed for new ITV drama

Conleth Hill as PJ in ITV Drama "Holding", photographed by Conor Horgan

Holding is the brand new drama coming to ITV in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

Holding has been adapted by Graham Norton's debut novel of the same name.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "Local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins is a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. He is one of life’s outsiders, lovable, but lonely and a bit rubbish at his job.

"When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. Unearthing long buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.

Holding start date

Holding will start on ITV On Monday, 14 March at 9PM.

You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

The series has four episodes.

Advertisements

Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Dublin Murders, Vienna Blood) will play PJ Collins with further casting including Academy award winning actress Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls, Nowhere Special, Collateral) Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Vienna Blood, Bloodlands), Helen Behan (Elizabeth is Missing, The Virtues, This is England ’90), and Pauline McLynn (GameFace, Father Ted, Angela’s Ashes).

Completing the cast are Clinton Liberty (Handsome Devil, Normal People), Amy Conroy (The South Westerlies), Olwen Fouéré (Beast), Eleanor Tiernan (Bridget and Eamon), Gary Shelford (Belgravia), Lochlann Ó’Meárain (Smother), Sky Yang (Halo), Demi Issac Oviawe (The Young Offenders), Norma Sheahan (Bridget and Eamon), and Anne Kent (Fair City) with Calum Rea, Jane Spollen, Jim O’Donnell, Pat Kinevane, Karl Quinn, Michael Fry, Maria Connolly, Ian Brooker, Abhainn Harrington, Christopher Logan, Molly Logan, Terhas Gleeson, Ivet Corvea, Gary Murphy and Felix Brown.

More on: ITV TV