The Eurovision 2022 results have been revealed: Here's the full scoreboard from this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Commented on by Graham Norton and broadcast live on BBC One, the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest tonight live from Turin.

Sam Ryder represented the UK with his song Space Man, co-written by Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

He finished as runner up with a total of 466 points after the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision 2022 results: Final scoreboard

01. Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra, "Stefania" - 631 POINTS

02. United Kingdom - Sam Ryder, "Space Man" - 466 POINTS

03. Spain - Chanel, "SloMo" - 459 POINTS

04. Sweden - Cornelia Jakobs, "Hold Me Closer" - 438 POINTS

05. Serbia - Konstrakta, "In corpore sano" - 312 POINTS

06. Italy - Mahmood and Blanco, "Brividi" - 268 POINTS

07. Moldova - Zdob și Zdub and Advahov Brothers, "Trenulețul" - 253 POINTS

08. Greece - Amanda Tenfjord, "Die Together" - 215 POINTS

09. Portugal - Maro, "Saudade, saudade" - 207 POINTS

10. Norway - Subwoolfer, "Give That Wolf a Banana" - 182 POINTS

11. Netherlands - S10, "De diepte" - 171 POINTS

12. Poland - Ochman, "River" - 151 POINTS

13. Estonia - Stefan, "Hope" - 141 POINTS

14. Lithuania - Monika Liu, "Sentimentai" - 128 POINTS

15. Australia - Sheldon Riley, "Not the Same" - 125 POINTS

16. Azerbaijan - Nadir Rustamli, "Fade to Black" - 106 POINTS

17. Switzerland - Marius Bear, "Boys Do Cry" - 78 POINTS

18. Romania - WRS, "Llámame" - 65 POINTS

19. Belgium - Jérémie Makiese, "Miss You" - 64 POINTS

20. Armenia - Rosa Linn, "Snap" - 61 POINTS

21.= Czech Republic - We Are Domi, "Lights Off" - 38 POINTS

21.= Finland - The Rasmus, "Jezebel" - 38 POINTS

23. Iceland - Systur, "Með hækkandi sól" - 20 POINTS

24. France - Alvan and Ahez, "Fulenn" - 17 POINTS

25. Germany - Malik Harris, "Rockstars" - 6 POINTS

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all 40 participating countries voted after the 25 finalists performed.

Once the voting window, closed the presenters called upon spokespersons in all 40 countries and ask them to reveal their jury points live on air.

Next, viewers' points from all 40 countries were added up, and revealed from the lowest to the highest, to complete the final leaderboard.

You can catch up with this year's Eurovision Song Contest final and semi-finals online via the BBC iPlayer.

Eurovision will be back next May.