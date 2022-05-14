The Eurovision 2022 results have been revealed: Here's the full scoreboard from this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
Commented on by Graham Norton and broadcast live on BBC One, the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest tonight live from Turin.
Sam Ryder represented the UK with his song Space Man, co-written by Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.
He finished as runner up with a total of 466 points after the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.
Eurovision 2022 results: Final scoreboard
01. Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra, "Stefania" - 631 POINTS
02. United Kingdom - Sam Ryder, "Space Man" - 466 POINTS
03. Spain - Chanel, "SloMo" - 459 POINTS
04. Sweden - Cornelia Jakobs, "Hold Me Closer" - 438 POINTS
05. Serbia - Konstrakta, "In corpore sano" - 312 POINTS
06. Italy - Mahmood and Blanco, "Brividi" - 268 POINTS
07. Moldova - Zdob și Zdub and Advahov Brothers, "Trenulețul" - 253 POINTS
08. Greece - Amanda Tenfjord, "Die Together" - 215 POINTS
09. Portugal - Maro, "Saudade, saudade" - 207 POINTS
10. Norway - Subwoolfer, "Give That Wolf a Banana" - 182 POINTS
11. Netherlands - S10, "De diepte" - 171 POINTS
12. Poland - Ochman, "River" - 151 POINTS
13. Estonia - Stefan, "Hope" - 141 POINTS
14. Lithuania - Monika Liu, "Sentimentai" - 128 POINTS
15. Australia - Sheldon Riley, "Not the Same" - 125 POINTS
16. Azerbaijan - Nadir Rustamli, "Fade to Black" - 106 POINTS
17. Switzerland - Marius Bear, "Boys Do Cry" - 78 POINTS
18. Romania - WRS, "Llámame" - 65 POINTS
19. Belgium - Jérémie Makiese, "Miss You" - 64 POINTS
20. Armenia - Rosa Linn, "Snap" - 61 POINTS
21.= Czech Republic - We Are Domi, "Lights Off" - 38 POINTS
21.= Finland - The Rasmus, "Jezebel" - 38 POINTS
23. Iceland - Systur, "Með hækkandi sól" - 20 POINTS
24. France - Alvan and Ahez, "Fulenn" - 17 POINTS
25. Germany - Malik Harris, "Rockstars" - 6 POINTS
In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all 40 participating countries voted after the 25 finalists performed.
Once the voting window, closed the presenters called upon spokespersons in all 40 countries and ask them to reveal their jury points live on air.
Next, viewers' points from all 40 countries were added up, and revealed from the lowest to the highest, to complete the final leaderboard.
You can catch up with this year's Eurovision Song Contest final and semi-finals online via the BBC iPlayer.
Eurovision will be back next May.