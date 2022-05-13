Eurovision 2022 running order confirmed: See who's performing when

Eurovision 2022 is Saturday and here's a full rundown of the finalists and running order.

Two live semi-finals this week decided the contestants in the final alongside the 'Big Five' automatic qualifiers - the UK, France, Germany, Spain and last year's winners Italy.

Now the full line up of contestants and songs are known for Saturday's Eurovision 2022 song contest final in Turin.

Plus, the Eurovision 2022 running order has also been revealed in full following the draw with the UK performing towards the end of the 25 performances.

Eurovision 2022 running order

The running order of countries plus their contestants and songs in the final are...

01. Czech Republic - We Are Domi, "Lights Off"

02. Romania - WRS, "Llámame"

03. Portugal - Maro, "Saudade, saudade"

04. Finland - The Rasmus, "Jezebel"

05. Switzerland - Marius Bear, "Boys Do Cry"

06. France - Alvan and Ahez, "Fulenn"

07. Norway - Subwoolfer, "Give That Wolf a Banana"

08. Armenia - Rosa Linn, "Snap"

09. Italy - Mahmood and Blanco, "Brividi"

10. Spain - Chanel, "SloMo"

11. Netherlands - S10, "De diepte"

12. Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra, "Stefania"

13. Germany - Malik Harris, "Rockstars"

14. Lithuania - Monika Liu, "Sentimentai"

15. Azerbaijan - Nadir Rustamli, "Fade to Black"

16. Belgium - Jérémie Makiese, "Miss You"

17. Greece - Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord, "Die Together"

18. Iceland - Systur, "Með hækkandi sól" - Icelandic

19. Moldova - Zdob și Zdub and Advahov Brothers, "Trenulețul"

20. Sweden - Cornelia Jakobs, "Hold Me Closer"

21. Australia - Sheldon Riley, "Not the Same"

22. United Kingdom - Sam Ryder, "Space Man"

23. Poland - Ochman, "River"

24. Serbia - Konstrakta, "In corpore sano"

25. Estonia - Stefan, "Hope"

The UK Eurovision entry 2022 was confirmed in March and singer Sam Ryder will be representing us this weekend.

Sam and his song Space Man, co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang, will appear in Turin on Saturday after being chosen in a nation-wide search.

He is currently one of the favourites to win with Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for bookies BoyleSports, saying ahead of the final: "Sam Ryder is the most followed UK musician on TikTok and punters are really getting behind him to bag the victory at the Eurovision Song Contest."

Eurovision 2022 airs 8PM on Saturday night on BBC One with commentary from Graham Norton. You can also watch online on BBC iPlayer or listen in on BBC Radio 2.