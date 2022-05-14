Eurovision 2022: When does the UK perform? Tonight's running order and timings

It's time for Eurovision 2022 but when does the UK entry perform tonight? Here's all you need to know!

Commented on by Graham Norton and broadcast live on BBC One, the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, all perform in the grand final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest from Turin, Italy this evening.

Representing the UK is singer Space Man and his song Space Man, selected after a search by music management company TaP Music.

When does the UK perform on Eurovision tonight?

UK Eurovision entry Sam Ryder has been given a slot in the second half to he running order, singing 22nd out of the 25 finalists.

As a live show the exact time the UK will perform can't be confirmed but as a good guide last year the country in the same spot performed at around 9:40PM.

Sam will be singing his song Space Man.

Eurovision 2022 airs tonight in the UK from 8PM on BBC One. You can also watch online on iPlayer.

The show is due to conclude at just before midnight but has often overran in past years.

As well as the TV airing, you can also listen in via BBC Radio 2 with Ken Bruce from 8PM as well.

Going into tonight's show, Sam is ranked as one of the favourites to win although it's Ukraine who currently lead the odds.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Sam Ryder is the most followed UK musician on TikTok and punters are really getting behind him to bag the victory at the Eurovision Song Contest.

"They have waited a long time and after we cut them into 11/1 from 40/1 last month, they are now just 5/1 as the support is so strong."

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that AJ Odudu will act as the UK's spokesperson to give our scores.