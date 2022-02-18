Casting has been revealed for the upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.

Academy Award nominee and Bafta award winning writer Steven Knight will turn the literary classic into a six-part TV series.

The all star cast will feature Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead as Pip, alongside Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle and Matt Berry.

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Dickens first released it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was subsequently published as a novel.

The series will air on the BBC One in the UK and FX in the US.

The new show is the second in a series of adaptations of Dickens’ novels following A Christmas Carol in 2019.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: "Great Expectations is the second in Steven Knight’s series of Dickens adaptations and the perfect choice given its timely and personal narrative. His original take on one of Britain’s most loved classics will make it must-see drama for a whole new generation."

Steven Knight added: "Adapting Dickens’ work is a delight. I chose Great Expectations as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story.

"A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first-person narrative. As the son of a blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me."

Further details for the series, including a release date, are to be confirmed.

