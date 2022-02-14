Stanley Tucci Searching For Italy comes to BBC Two and iPlayer this February

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy will come to BBC Two and iPlayer in February.

The BBC has acquired award-winning show from CNN, with series one coming to BBC Two on Sunday 27 February and all episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer that day.

The six-part series follows Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines.

A teaser shares: "In each episode, Tucci visits a different region or city of Italy, showing viewers how the diversity of Italian cooking offers a gateway through which they can glimpse Italy’s history and culture.

"From the luxurious creamy carbonara of Rome, the delicious simplicity of Sicily’s pasta alla Norma, the saffron-infused silkiness of risotto in Milan and the world’s best pizza in Naples – he comes prepared with a bottomless appetite for it all."

Stanley Tucci, commented: “It has been a dream of mine to make this show for many years and a great joy to make it with CNN and RAW. I am so honoured that it has been acquired by the esteemed BBC.”

The programme, which is produced by CNN and London-based film and television production company RAW, also recently won a Primetime Emmy Award and has already been renewed for a second season.

Jo Lapping, Head of Factual Acquisition, BBC, added: “We’re excited to take viewers on an unforgettable journey with the fantastic Stanley Tucci across a country renowned for its incredible food – it’s a brilliantly entertaining and mouth-watering experience we know viewers will enjoy.”

