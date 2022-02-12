Trailer revealed for Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty coming to Sky Atlantic & NOW

Sky has dropped the official trailer for Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty.

The ten-episode series debuts on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW this Spring With an exact release date to be announced.

Advertisements

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty is a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

You can watch the trailer below...

The ensemble cast includes: John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon and Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

They're joined by Tamera Tomakili as Earleatha “Cookie” Kelly, Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes, Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger, Jon Young as Brad Holland, with Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr. and Sally Field as Jessie Buss.

More on: NOW Sky Streaming TV