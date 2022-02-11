Squad Dates arrives on BBC Three this Valentine's Day

Squad Dates arrives on BBC Three for Valentine's Day.

The dating show sees three local single girls in their 20s welcoming three out-of-town boys for a group dating weekend, showing off all Middlesbrough has to offer – by day and by night.

Narrated by AJ Odudu, Squad Dates is inspired by the trend of two sets of single friends getting together for a weekend of group dates, to see if love is on the cards.

A teaser shares: "In the Squad Pad, the six singletons enjoy dating games, a hot tub and get to know each other in a homely setting.

"Over a long weekend, they also pair off for three distinct, fun-filled group dates – the Hometown Highlight, a popular local daytime activity, Going Out Out for a night of dinner then drinks and dancing on the town, then finally Squad Brunch to mop up any hangovers, on the last morning in the Squad Pad."

The show has been filmed in Middlesbrough, where our Home Squad of Becca, Tracey and Kaitlin are three Boro girls who like to work hard and play hard. 20-year-old Tracey and Becca, also 20, are at Teeside Uni studying Law. 24-year-old Kaitlin is studying accountancy at university.

Cue the Away Squad – 20-year-old Jude, Jacob, also 20 and 19-year-old Ash. These firm friends met at the University of Lancaster where they are all studying. They bonded over a mutual love of sport, specifically squash, which they enjoy playing regularly.

The girls have put together a long weekend of group dates which show off not only the best of their hometown but also showcase the kind of things they enjoy doing.

There’s flirting, fun and new friendships formed across the jam-packed long weekend, as the two distinct groups find some surprising common ground. But will it just be all banter or will feelings develop and love start to blossom?

Squad Dates airs on BBC Three at 9PM on Monday, 14 February

