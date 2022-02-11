A new MasterChef spin-off series has been announced for BBC Three.

Provisionally titled Young MasterChef, the new ten-part series will be dedicated to up-and-coming young food talent between the ages of 18 and 25. O

The BBC share: "Over the competition, the young hopefuls will be put through their paces by a panel of expert judges and exciting guests (TBA) as they undertake a variety of unique new challenges designed to push them to new culinary heights and reflect Britain’s food revolution – where a new generation of young foodies are rewriting the rules.

"No prior experience will be necessary – applicants will be invited from anyone in the age group who thinks they have the raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication to transform themselves into the next foodie sensation."

You can apply for the new series online here.

The new show joins MasterChef and its existing spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals which both currently air on BBC One.

Kate Phillips, Controller, Entertainment said: “We’re delighted that Young MasterChef will be coming to BBC Three. We know how much BBC viewers love MasterChef and the BBC Three series will be a great opportunity to tap into the huge wealth of young budding chefs out there, from all over the UK.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, added: “With its focus on the culinary talent of tomorrow, Young MasterChef has all the ingredients to be a big success for us and we can’t wait to watch the next generation of food lovers from across the UK cook up a storm on BBC Three.”

Shine TV’s Executive Editor for MasterChef, David Ambler, commented: “We’re super excited to be coming to BBC Three with a fresh new Young MasterChef competition. It’s a great opportunity for any young person passionate about food and we can’t wait to open the kitchen doors to discover some incredible cooks from all backgrounds.”