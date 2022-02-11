Britain's best crafters will go head to head in a new competition series.

The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation, will be hosted by Jim Moir and is backed by The Prince’s Foundation.

The show, airing on Sky Arts and streaming service NOW, will see a selection of top amateur craftspeople take on a variety of crafting challenges to supercharge their skills before each of them creates a final showcase piece to present to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in person.

A teaser shares: "When it comes to traditional crafts, Britain has a rich heritage – from wood carving to blacksmithing and weaving to stained glass – but we risk losing them forever. Last year alone in the UK, four heritage crafts were declared extinct and a further 56 critically endangered.

"The Prince's Foundation advocates for the preservation of heritage craft skills through the vast array of education and training programmes it runs at sites across the UK including at its Ayrshire headquarters Dumfries House, Trinity Buoy Wharf in London and at Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

"The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation will bring some of these crafts back to life, reinvigorating them with a new generation of talent."

Six amateur craftspeople will go head to head in the series across six key disciplines with tasks set by an expert in the field.

The disciplines include Wood Carving, Stained Glass, Weaving, Blacksmithing, Stone Carving and Pargeting.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, commented: “Over the last two years many of us have taken up artistic pursuits and more people are getting into crafts - from stained glass to woodcarving and everything in between.

"The Prince of Wales has championed those traditional crafts for many years, so it feels like there’s no better time to showcase the brilliant skills of this cohort of crafters. And with Jim Moir at the helm guiding us through the show it promises to be an entertaining and enlightening delight.”

This series will air on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, and streaming service NOW in May 2022.

