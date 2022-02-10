New adventure challenge series coming to BBC Three

A brand new adventure challenge series will come to BBC Three.

Provisionally titled Warrior Island, the series follows eight young people who want to reset their mind and body.

They'll head to an exotic island paradise where they will be cut off from the modern world in a month-long programme of transformation aimed at improving their health and wellbeing.

A teaser for the show airs: "Each of them will be paired with a ‘Warrior’ - experts in their specific fields of fitness and health, from MMA fighters to yogis, personal trainers to endurance athletes - who will mentor and push them every step of the way.

"Each will have a unique set of skills and an individual approach which they hope will push their trainees out of their comfort zone and overcome the problems they are facing in their life.

"Each episode charts the highs and lows of the contributors' time on the island as they live and train together and culminates with them taking part in a spectacular Warrior challenge inspired by the island’s beautiful but brutal terrain. At the end of 30 intense days, will all eight of the trainees make it through Warrior Island?"

Executive Producer Michael Fraser said: “We're hugely excited to be making this innovative new format for BBC Three. A month in paradise may sound like a dream, but our trainees will quickly learn that this is no holiday, as each is pushed through an incredibly tough regime by their own Warrior, taking on huge physical challenges along the way to test the strength of body and mind.

"It's a series that gives a young, diverse cast the opportunity to tackle issues shared by young people across Britain, but within the shape of a brilliantly entertaining reality challenge format."

Warrior Island will air across ten episodes on BBC Three and iPlayer.

