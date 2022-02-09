Airport star Jeremy Spake returns to BBC One with new documentary series

Jeremy Spake, star of iconic documentary Airport, will return for a new BBC One series.

Inside The Airport will see the aviation expert and television legend return to his old stomping ground, Heathrow, to see how the airport is coping during the most challenging time in its history.

Having first started his career as a Ground Services Manager, Jeremy has risen through the ranks of the aviation industry and is currently a "global troubleshooter" with 30 years of experience in the airline industry.

"This series sees him return to where it all began for him - Heathrow - a place he so dearly loves and wants to see survive."

Provisionally titled Inside The Airport: The Return Of Jeremy Spake, Jeremy will be back by Heathrow’s CEO and major airlines to discover the realities and key challenges they face.

He'll spend time alongside workers and visitors across the airport from engineers and pilots to lounge hosts and passengers.

A teaser shares: "It has been an extraordinary 18 months for aviation. With planes grounding to a halt in March 2020 as the Covid pandemic swept the globe and the industry struggling ever since, Jeremy is welcomed back into Britain’s busiest airport to see how they are striving to get us back in the air, as we emerge from the crisis and the world opens up again."

Jeremy Spake said: "While Covid has been truly devastating for the airline industry globally, it also provides a first chance in more than 20 years to reaffirm high standards, outstanding quality of service and perhaps most importantly gives us an opportunity to press the reset button, by under promising and over-delivering to customers who are eager to reconnect with others face to face.

"I am delighted to be back at Heathrow and of course BBC One!”

Samantha Anstiss, Chief Creative Officer at programme makers Wonderhood Studios, added: “No one loves aviation more than Jeremy. Balancing the enormous expertise he’s gained around the world with his trademark wit and charisma, he is determined to do whatever he can to help reconnect loved ones, re-start a billion-pound industry and get Britain flying again.”

The six-part series will come to BBC One and iPlayer later in 2022 with a start date to be announced.

