Celebrity couples will battle to prove they have the strongest relationship in a new BBC One show.

Provisionally titled Unbreakable, the brand-new series is described as a "celebrity reality competition".

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "Seven famous faces, paired with their real-life partners, will compete to prove that they have the strongest relationship.

"The cast of couples, representing all kinds of romantic love, will put their relationships to the ultimate test by taking part in a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges specifically designed to push their bonds to breaking point.

"Funny, relatable, revealing and occasionally terrifying this series will get under the skin of the competing couples, revealing these famous faces in a way the British public has never seen them before."

Managing Director Siobhan Greene and Creative Director Andy Culpin of programme makers 110% Productions said: "We are thrilled to be producing this series and can't wait to put our celebrity couples through their paces to find out who has an unbreakable relationship."

The six-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022

More on: BBC TV