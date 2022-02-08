Anne-Marie speaks out after tripping on stage at the BRIT Awards

Anne-Marie has spoken out after taking a tumble on stage of the BRIT Awards tonight.

The popstar was performing her hit song Kiss My (Uh Oh) when she tripped on stairs.

Ever the pro, Anne-Marie immediately styled it out and continued on with the song.

Taking to Twitter, Anne-Marie quipped: "Didn’t need my left ankle anyway."

Meanwhile fans praised Anne-Marie for her showmanship.

One wrote: "Oh nooooo! Anne-Marie! She picked herself back up though for an incredible performance"

"An incredible woman who know how to put on a show and carry on with class," another added.

Others made comparisons to Madonna's fall at the BRITs in 2015.

"Anne-Marie having her ‘Madonna’ moment at the Brits. Styled it out like a boss and carried on like a pro!" one viewer posted to Twitter.

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard took place Tuesday 8 February, live from The O2 arena, broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITV Hub in the UK.

Alongside Anne-Marie, performers included Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

Mo Gilligan hosted the live event on the O2 Arena tonight.

Winners included Adele for Song Of The Year with Easy On Me, Becky Hill for Best Dance Act and Billie Eilish won International Artist.

Meanwhile Dua Lipa picked up Best Pop Act, Sam Fender won Best Rock/Alternative Act and Wolf Alice picked up Best Group.

Meanwhile over on ITV2, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama brought all the excitement of the BRIT Awards 2022 Red Carpet on ITV2. They were chatting to performers and nominees as the excitement builds ahead of the evening's awards.