The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story this month.

Her Royal Highness will appear on the children's show to mark Children’s Mental Health Week (7 - 13 February).

The Duchess has chosen to read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson to align with this years’ theme of ‘Growing Together’.

Children’s Mental Health Week is a key national moment for spotlighting and recognising children’s mental health. This year children and adults are being encouraged to consider how they have grown emotionally, recognising that trying new things can help people move beyond their comfort zones, and that challenges and setbacks can help them to mature and adapt.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, illustrated by Paul Howard, follows the story of Plop, a baby barn owl, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark read by The Duchess of Cambridge will air at 6:50PM, Sunday 13 February.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education said: "I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.

"It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Other stars who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories have included Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag'n'Bone Man, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Alesha Dixon, Robbie Williams, Mark Ronson and Will Young, as well as actors Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Orlando Bloom and Joanna Page.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50PM on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

