This Is Going To Hurt cast revealed for new BBC One series

This Is Going To Hurt: Adam (BEN WHISHAW) - (C) Sister - Photographer: Ludovic Robert

This Is Going To Hurt has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international multi-million selling memoir of the same name, the show tells the unvarnished truth of life as a doctor working in obstetrics and gynaecology.

The series and book it is based on are inspired by Kay’s diaries, scribbled in secret after endless days, sleepless nights and missed weekends.

A teaser for the show shares: "At times hilarious, at times devastating, This Is Going To Hurt is a series following Adam, a doctor who we find wending his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy - junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities.

"Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life and death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him."

This Is Going To Hurt 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of of This Is Going To Hurt

Ben Whishaw plays Adam

Ambika Mod plays Shruti

Michele Austin plays Tracy

Alex Jennings plays Mr. Lockhart

Rory Fleck Byrne plays Harry

Tom Durant-Pritchard plays Greg

Kadiff Kirwan plays Julian

Michael Workeye plays Ben

Hannah Onslow plays Erika

Alice Bailey Johnson plays Callie

Marion Bailey plays Callie's Mother

Agata Jarosz plays Agnieska

Andreea Paduraru plays Andrea

Watch This Is Going To Hurt on TV and online

This Is Going To Hurt starts on Tuesday, 8 February at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer with the full series available to watch online after the first episode airs on TV.

The series has seven episodes.

"Adam is juggling his personal life with a hectic job on the labour ward, where he is faced with a racist mother-to-be and an irritating frequent flyer.

"He meets Shruti, an inexperienced SHO who is struggling to find her feet in Obs & Gynae. He eventually makes it to his best friend’s stag do, but is immediately called back to the hospital to cover a staff shortage, and forced to abandon his boyfriend, Harry. On arriving back at work, Adam discovers that he has made a terrible mistake."