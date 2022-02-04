The Eurovision 2022 semi-finals will air on BBC Three in the UK.

This year will see the Eurovision Song Contest move from BBC Four for the the first time since 2015.

Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will will offer up commentary on all the the action live from the PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, Italy.

As ever, the Eurovision semi-finals will determine which countries join The 'Big 5' - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom - in the Grand Final, which will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Saturday, 14 May 2022.

The first Semi-Final on Tuesday, 10 May will see performances from Albania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Portugal and Armenia.

The second Semi-Final on Thursday, 12 May will see performances from Australia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, Georgia, Israel, Malta, San Marino, Serbia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania and Sweden.

UK viewers will be able to vote in the second semi-final.

Scott Mills said: “Eurovision is one of my highlights of the year! I’m so looking forward to getting back in the commentary box with Rylan and bringing BBC Three viewers all the action from Turin.”

Rylan Clark added: “I’m so excited to be back for Eurovision 2022 and even more excited to be heading to BBC Three! Myself and Scott love the show and after a few years away from the physical Eurovision bubble we both can’t wait to bring you ALL the semi-final action live from Turin. We promise we will make this year bigger and better than ever before and I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

The UK entry for Eurovision is still to be revealed with the BBC teaming up with TaP Music to put forward an act and song for Italy.