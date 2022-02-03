You can now take on The Cube yourself with new live attraction in Manchester

The Cube Live is coming to Manchester, allowing you to take on the iconic game show.

Airing on ITV, The Cube is the nerve-wracking gameshow, which sees contestants attempt seemingly simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of the iconic, and often punishing Perspex box.

Advertisements

Now you can take on the show's challenges yourself with The Cube Live coming to Urban Playground at Manchester Arndale from 10 February 2022.

The Cube Live is played in groups of four with the experience lasting up to an hour and a half.

A teaser shares: "Gone are the days of enjoying THE CUBE from the comfort of your sofa. Now the award-winning hit show has left the studio and for the first time ever YOU can take it on.

"THE CUBE Live drops you right into the intensity of the TV gameshow. It may look straightforward when you watch at home, but will you be able to hold your own when you are faced with THE CUBE?

"THE CUBE Live will feature many of your favourite games from the original TV series to keep you on your toes. In teams of up to four THE CUBE will choose seven iconic games, both single and two player, for you and your team-mates to play.

Advertisements

"You will have to overcome extreme nerves and intense pressure as you take on the deceptively simple tasks. Do you have what it takes to beat the mighty CUBE?"

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.urbanplayground.co.uk/attractions/manchester/the-cube