Peacock: New comedy series coming to BBC Three

A brand new comedy series is to arrive on BBC Three as it returns to TV.

Peacock is a three-part show from Big Talk (The Outlaws, Friday Night Dinner) and the writers of the BAFTA award winning People Just Do Nothing.

A teaser shares: "Written by Steve Stamp and Ben Murray, Peacock is the story of Andy, a personal trainer at Sportif Leisure in the midst of an identity crisis. His world is one of selfies, bravado and gym memberships, where vanity and success are often horribly entangled.

"When Andy loses out on a job promotion to a younger, better looking PT, he suddenly realises he’s a man out of time. He needs to prove that there’s more to him than his good looks and his well curated dating profile. He sets out to prove that he can be taken seriously. But can he?"

Allan ‘Seapa’ Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing) stars as Andy Peacock, Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) as Jay, Thomas Gray (Absolutely Fine) as Spooner, Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit) as Liz, Callie Cooke (The Stranger) as Carly, Mandeep Dhillon (After Life) as Georgia and Sophia Di Martino (Loki) as Blue.

Steve Stamp said: “Clearly I am not someone qualified to write about going to the gym so it’s actually mostly about a bunch of flawed messes struggling to function in the modern world.”

Kenton Allen, Chief Executive of Big Talk commented: “Steve and Ben have flexed their award-winning comedy muscles and written a very smart show that means you’ll never step into another gym without thinking about the unique approach to fitness at Sportif Leisure and the soon to be iconic PT, Mr Andy Peacock.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, added: “People Just Do Nothing was a massive hit for BBC Three so it goes without saying that we couldn’t be happier that we’re working with some of the highly-talented team behind it for their new series Peacock.”

The series is currently filming in Liverpool and will air on BBC Three later this year.

