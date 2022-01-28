Only Fools and Horses has been named as the most loved BBC TV show after a viewer vote.

To mark the BBC's upcoming centenary celebrations, a public vote was carried out by The One Show to crown the nations most loved BBC television programme of all time.

Advertisements

Only Fools and Horses topped the vote with its star David Jason telling The One Show: "I am delighted that Only Fools and Horses seems to be as popular as ever and that The One Show viewers have enjoyed it over the years.

"It was such a great show to be a part of and I am pleased it has given so many laughs and continues to do so to this day. From the brilliant writing of John Sullivan all the way down to the entire team in front of and behind the camera, let’s just say luvvly jubbly."

The full top twenty shows as voted for by The One Show viewers were:

1. Only Fools and Horses

2. Doctor Who

3. Strictly Come Dancing

4. Line of Duty

5. Call The Midwife

6. Gavin and Stacey

7. Fawlty Towers

8. Blackadder

9. Morecambe and Wise Show

10. The Vicar of Dibley

Advertisements

11. Dad's Army

12. Planet Earth I and II

13. Killing Eve

14. Dinnerladies

15. Yes Minister / Yes Prime Minister

16. Sherlock

17. The Good Life

18. Top of the Pops

19. The Royle Family

20. Blue Peter

The viewer vote followed a panel of experts whittling down all the classic BBC TV Shows from across the years to a shortlist of 50, including everything from drama to comedy to entertainment to factual and natural history.

Advertisements

Alex Jones, The One Show presenter said: "It’s been a joy to look back and celebrate some classic TV shows from the BBC’s history as part of BBC 100. There’s been an absolutely huge response from our lovely viewers and though we couldn’t fit everything onto the list, our viewers have shown so much love for these classic shows that have connected with them across generations."

The One Show airs on BBC One every week night at 7PM.

More on: TV