Sam Quek, Kimberley Walsh and Sara Cox join BBC's Morning Live presenting line up

Morning Live is moving to Manchester. The presenter line-up will be (L-R) Kym Marsh, Sam Quek, Gethin Jones, Kimberley Walsh, Sara Cox and Rav Wilding

Sam Quek, Kimberley Walsh and Sara Cox are to join the hosting team of BBC's Morning Live.

The trio have been announced as new permanent members of the show, joining Kym Marsh.

BBC One Daytime’s Morning Live will begin broadcasting from its new home in the heart of Manchester City Centre at ABC Buildings from Monday 21 February at 9:15AM on BBC One.

The new line-up will present the show daily, in alternating pairings. Kym Marsh will continue to share co-hosting duties with Gethin Jones, while Rav Wilding will also remain a regular face welcoming a variety of guests onto the Morning Live sofa, bringing lively, entertaining and topical discussions to viewers five days a week.

Sam Quek said: “I’m excited as we’ll be four female presenters who all hail from the North West. It’s like a northern powerhouse of women on TV every weekday morning! I’m from The Wirral and I’m so pleased that the move means we’ll be able to travel to not only Manchester, but other places like Liverpool and Leeds. We’ll be able to bring viewers a feeling for what’s going on around the UK.”

Kimberley Walsh added: "I love all the Morning Live girls so, although we won’t be on camera together, I’m hoping we’ll cross paths while I’m up there. Manchester's a brilliant city and I can’t wait to get started."

Sara Cox commented: “Mancunians have a real sense of community spirit and that’s what Morning Live’s all about. We want to be like a knowledgeable friend to our viewers – that mate who’s good for a chat and a laugh over a brew but always offers great advice. One of the best things about the relocation for me is that I’ll be able to meet my mum for breakfast after I finish work on the show.”

The wider family Morning Live of experts, including Dr Xand van Tulleken, Dr Punam Krishan, Jacqui Joseph, Dr Rupy Aujla, Dom Littlewood, Anna Haugh, Will Kirk, Wayne Perrey, Janette Manrara, Mark Lane and James Greenwood will also continue to bring their valued insight to BBC One mornings.

Carla-Maria Lawson, BBC’s Head of Daytime & Early Peak said: “Telling stories that authentically reflect the concerns and interests of viewers from across the whole of the UK has played a huge part in the incredible success of Morning Live and the move to our new home in Manchester will give us scope to give voice to an even wider range of communities.”

Morning Live airs Monday-Friday on BBC One Daytime at 9:15AM.