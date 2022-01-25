Olly Alexander breaks silence on those Doctor Who rumours

Olly Alexander has spoken out about rumours he's set to star in Doctor Who.

The Years and Years star and It's A Sin actor has been tipped as a possible name for the next Doctor.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today, he discussed about the speculation and put the rumours to bed.

Olly shared: “I mean it would be amazing, but I’m definitely not the Doctor. But I love the show and I can’t wait to watch it when it gets rebooted, because it’s going to be good.”

Speaking about taking on more acting work, Olly went on: “I would live to do more and I definitely will at some point. I don’t know what it’s going to be? I’d love to play a sexy witch with magic powers!”

He continued: “A Bond villain with a cat? I love a cat!”

Chatting to Lorraine Kelly, Olly also reflected on It’s A Sin one year on.

He revealed: “Honestly, the conversations I’ve had with people that I just never expected to talk about with HIV and Aids or this time in history or how it feels to be gay now and how much it’s changed. It’s blown me away! I’ve had so many profound moments from just talking to people.

“The power of a story and Russell T Davies - who created it - is just a genius.”

Olly added: “Get tested, it’s easy to do… You can take a pill a day, stops you from getting HIV. There’s effective treatment for people living with HIV so yeah, we’ve come so far.”

Olly - who has just dropped new album Night Call - then discussed his forthcoming stint as a guest judge on this weekend’s The Masked Singer.

He enthused: “It was so fun, I just had the time of my life!”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub. To watch the show in full visit itv.com/hub