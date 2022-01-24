Waterloo Road reveals returning cast for rebooted series

Returning cast members have been announced for the new series of Waterloo Road.

The BBC One school drama will return for a brand new rebooted series later in 2022.

Ahead of its comeback, a trio of returning cast members have been announced: Angela Griffin will be back to play Kim Campbell, now Headteacher of the school, Adam Thomas is returning as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths is returning as Chlo Charles.

The new series will start shooting on location in Greater Manchester next month with the full cast to be announced soon.

Angela Griffin said: “I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road. It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her.

"The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road."

Adam Thomas, who returns as Donte Charles, added: “I’m so excited to go back to where it all started! Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true.

"I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love! I can’t wait to see some old faces and some new. I know this series is going to be the best one yet..."

Katie Griffiths commented: "“I am incredibly excited to be returning to Waterloo Road - loved by all who make and watch it! Chlo was my first professional acting role, and I feel so lucky to be part of the show again. I can't wait to see what stories unfold!”

Waterloo Road originally aired on the BBC between 2006 and 2015.

A release date for the new series is to be confirmed.