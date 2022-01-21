The BRITs have confirmed the first performers for the 2022 Awards show.

The BRIT Awards will be back this February, live at the O2 Arena.

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 with the show broadcast on ITV.

Today the first wave of performers was announced with Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz confirmed to be taking to the stage.

They'll be joined by BRITs Rising Star Award winner Holly Humberstone.

Further performers are to be announced in due course.

Meanwhile it was previously confirmed that Mo Gilligan would takeover as host with Jack Whitehall stepping down after four years.

Mo said: "It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!"

Over on ITV2, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will host the 2022 BRITs Red Carpet show on the night of the ceremony.

As for the awards, there are some big changes for 2022 with gendered artist awards condensed into Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year.

Furthermore, there will be the introduction of four new genre awards - Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’n’B Act - which will be voted for by fans on TikTok.

Tickets to be in the audience at the O2 are on sale now from TheO2.co.uk.

The 2022 BRIT Awards ceremony takes place 8 February on ITV and ITV Hub. Outside the UK, the event will be streamed via The BRITs’ YouTube channel.

