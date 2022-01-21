Reese Witherspoon to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this January

Reese Witherspoon will be the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Best Actress Oscar winner reads Extraordinary written by Penny Harrison, a book about how you can discover beautiful and wonderful things, wherever you look

Illustrated by Katie Wilson, the story shows how you can discover beautiful and wonderful things, wherever you look – if you just look closely enough.

Opening the story Reese says: "Sometimes, when we’re busy, it can be hard to find time to notice the world around us. The things we see every day can seem a bit… ordinary. But if you stop, and look closer, you’ll see that our world is extraordinary!"

As she sends the young audience off to bed, Reese encourages them to look closely at something the following day that may at first appear ordinary and they might also discover something magical!

Reese Witherspoon's CBeebies Bedtime Story will air at 6:50PM, Friday 28 January.

Other stars who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories have included Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag'n'Bone Man, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Alesha Dixon, Robbie Williams, Mark Ronson, Chris & Rosie Ramsey and Will Young, as well as actors Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Orlando Bloom and Joanna Page.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50PM on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

