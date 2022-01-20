A new Wallace & Gromit film is coming to BBC One

A brand new Wallace & Gromit film is on its way to BBC One.

The first new movie since 2008's A Matter of Loaf and Death, the film is set to air over Christmas 2024.

The as-yet-untitled festive treat focuses on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own.

"As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces or Wallace may never be able to invent again!" a teaser shares.

Nick Park, creator of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun The Sheep, will codirect and co-write the movie from animation studio Aardman.

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer said today: "It’s incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit and to be continuing our long relationship with Aardman and Nick Park following the success of Shaun the Sheep this Christmas."

Sean Clarke, MD of Aardman, commented: "Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in.

"When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome’, we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible – despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.”

The film will premiere on the BBC in the UK, and on Netflix in the rest of the world.

It will be co-directed by and Merlin Crossingham (Creative Director, Wallace & Gromit and Animation Director, Early Man) with the story written by Nick Park and Mark Burton (Madagascar, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, Shaun The Sheep Movie). The Screenplay is by Mark Burton. Produced by Claire Jennings (Wallace & Gromit: Curse Of The Were-Rabbit and Coraline).

