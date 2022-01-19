Happy Valley cast revealed for third and final series as Sarah Lancashire returns

Filming has begun on the third series of Happy Valley. Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE) - (C) Lookout Point - Photographer: Matt Squire

The cast for Happy Valley's third and final series has been revealed.

It was previously announced that Sarah Lancashire would return to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.

The hit drama from Sally Wainwright first debuted in 2014 before a second series in 2016.

James Norton and Siobhan Finneran will return for series three - as Catherine’s nemesis, the murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright, respectively.

Con O’Neill will reprise his role as Clare’s recovering alcoholic boyfriend Neil Ackroyd. George Costigan will return as Nevison Gallagher, with Charlie Murphy as his daughter and Catherine’s police colleague Ann.

Also returning to the cast are Derek Riddell as Richard Cawood, Karl Davies as Daniel Cawood, Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs, Rick Warden as Mike Taylor, Vincent Franklin as Andy Shepherd and Rhys Connah as Catherine’s grandson Ryan Cawood.

New cast for the third series are Amit Shah (The Other One, The Long Call), Mark Stanley (The Girl Before, White House Farm) and Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great And Small, Four Lives) who will play pivotal roles in Happy Valley’s final chapter.

Filming on the series is currently underway in and around West Yorkshire over the coming months.

A teaser for the new series shares: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Happy Valley series three will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For now the past two series of Happy Valley are available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer now.