Dating With My Mates: Dating show with a twist comes to W

A new dating show with a twist is coming to the W channel.

Dating With My Mates follows a group of four friends as they navigate the sometimes daunting world of dating at a dinner party like no other.

Advertisements

Each episode will feature four single best friends who go out for a three-course dinner with a difference.

A teaser shares: "This time the food is not the focus but the company - with each course the group of friends will also be served up a different potential date. However, once the plates have been cleared, the dates must leave, and deliberation begins.

"At the end of the night, their lucky dates can return, to ask out only one of the mates. But will there be a match, or will their choices cause drama amongst the four friends?"

UKTV's senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale said: "This unique new series for W gives viewers a softer more thoughtful look into the world of modern dating. Our daters are looking for real connection and we think this show gives them the opportunity to find just that."

W channel director Adam Collings added: "We're so excited to launch this clever new dating format on W. The most daunting part of dating can often be when your love interest meets your best friends, let alone hoping to meet Mr or Ms Right. This brilliant new approach allows our singletons to do both, at the same time. (We hope viewers will love Dating With My Mates as much as we loved the pilot.)"

The ten-part series is being made by Harbar 8 and BBC Studios.

Executive producer for BBC Studios Pete Ogden commented: "This is our first commission for W, collaborating with them on a dating show is new territory and has been a lot of fun. We look forward to viewers seeing the hard work that has gone into this brilliant series.

Executive producer for Harbar 8 Daniel Clark-Neal added: "I'm excited to be working with W again. This is a dating show with friendship at its heart. Dates may come and go, whilst friends are there for the long haul. But that doesn't stop us looking for love again...and again. In this show, we date with our friends by our side and I can't wait to help play Cupid."

Advertisements

Dating With My Mates will air on W with a start date to be announced.

W is available on Sky 109/245, Virgin 124/191 & TalkTalk 407 and on demand.