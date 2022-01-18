Holly Willoughby is to miss two weeks of presenting This Morning on ITV.

The TV host had many viewers wondering where she was when the show returned on Monday with Rochelle Humes alongside Phillip Schofield.

Phillip said of Holly: "She's making a show away at the moment. She's off for two weeks."

Holly is currently away in Europe working on BBC One's new series Superstar Survival.

First announced last year, the show will see Holly co-host alongside comedian Lee Mack.

Airing on BBC One, it will follow a group of "soul-searching celebrities" taking on challenges set by well-being icon Wim Hof, aka ‘The Iceman’.

The BBC announced: "The celebrities taking part will be tackling wild and death-defying challenges in Europe’s harshest conditions, for a journey of serious self-discovery in a bid to defeat their demons, from anxiety and insomnia to ongoing health conditions, and they will all need to dig deep to embrace the sub-zero temperatures.

"With A-list followers ranging from Tom Cruise to Justin Bieber and Oprah to David Beckham, Wim Hof earnt his nickname after setting world records that defied modern medicine: Running a half marathon above the Arctic Circle barefoot, submerging himself in ice for 1hr52mins and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in just his shorts and shoes.

"Wim teaches people from all over the world, from celebrities and professional athletes, to people of all ages, to control their body and mind and achieve extraordinary things."

Holly Willoughby said previously of the show: “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show. Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others.

"This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know…you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

Superstar Survival is expected to air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV from 10AM.