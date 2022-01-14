Rebel Wilson to host 2022 BAFTA Film Awards on BBC One

Rebel Wilson, announced on Friday 14th January as the ceremony host of the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, to be held on Sunday 13th March 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall. Image credit: ©Darcy Hemley, 2022

Rebel Wilson has been announced as host of the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.

The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on Sunday 13 March 2022.

Advertisements

The ceremony, celebrating the very best of British and international film talent, will air on BBC One and iPlayer from London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Rebel Wilson said: "I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It's going to be so much fun! I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat.

"And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat...or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent.

"So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’.

"This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as HARRY POTTER and not such as CATS. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys in March!”

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA added: “We are delighted to welcome Rebel Wilson as this year's host of the EE British Academy Film Awards. Rebel has stolen the show at several previous Film Awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film.

Advertisements

"We would also like to thank Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary who did a truly wonderful job hosting last year’s ceremony in exceptionally challenging circumstances and we look forward to working with them again in the future."

Nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards will be revealed on 3 February 2022, following the EE Rising Star nominations on 1 February 2022.