Mastermind applications: How to apply to be on the BBC series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on BBC's Mastermind

Hosted by Clive Myrie, the iconic game show is currently seeking applications for its next series.

Mastermind applications

Applications to be a contestant on Mastermind for its latest series are open now.

The BBC ask: "Do you have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair? Know enough about your specialist subject to be forensically tested by Clive Myrie?

"How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz? Many start - but only one will finish... Will it be you?"

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on 9 May 2022.

How does Mastermind work?

Mastermind is a quiz show which sees four contestants go head to head. In the first round they are asked questions about a chosen specialist subject while the second round features general knowledge questions.

Each round is timed and with a point for each correct answer the contestant with the most points at the end advances forward in the tournament-style competition.

The winner is crowned Mastermind of the year and awarded a glass trophy.

Mastermind first aired on BBC One between 1972 and 1997 hosted by Magnus Magnusson. It then became a radio show on Radio 4 with Peter Snow.

Clive Anderson hosted a TV revival on the Discovery Channel in 2002 before it returned to the BBC on BBC Two with John Humphrys who stepped down in 2021.

You can watch up with episodes online now via BBC iPlayer.

Alongside the main show, a Celebrity spin-off series typically airs each year.

