Murder in The Valleys: New true crime series comes to Sky

Sky has announced a gripping true crime series on the biggest criminal investigation in Welsh history.

Four-part series Murder in The Valleys will take a forensic look at the biggest murder investigation in Welsh history.

The show will start on Sky Crime and streaming service NOW on Sunday 6th February.

Filmed over a period of twelve months, Murder in The Valleys tells the story behind the largest and most exhaustive criminal investigation in Welsh history and its enduring repercussions.

A synopsis shares: "One night in June 1999, three generations of one family were brutally killed in the small village of Clydach, South Wales. For more than twenty years – and despite the conviction of a local builder - the case has deeply divided the community.

"Now, as the police review the evidence, this series examines a case that didn’t end with the guilty verdict."

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual Commissioning at Sky, commented: “The Clydach murders remain one of the largest and most divisive investigations in Welsh history. The team at Five Mile Films have meticulously re-examined the case and bring fresh scrutiny to the historic inquiry, in a richly thought-provoking and gripping series”.

