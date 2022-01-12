Come Dine With Me: The Professionals spin-off coming to Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced a professionals spin-off to Come Dine With Me.

A hit series for more than a decade, Come Dine With Me sees five amateur chefs each hosting a dinner party rated by the other contestants. At the end of the week the top rated dinner host will win a £1,000 cash prize.

In Come Dine With Me: The Professionals, the format will stay mostly the same but swap the at-home setting for restaurants and professional chefs.

They will take on each other in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their town, county or city.

Channel 4 share "Each self-contained episode will feature three local eateries competing to claim the prestigious CDWM:TP award and a cash prize shared among the winning restaurant’s staff. Each restaurant will be represented by a partnership of two – for example the owner and head chef – who will welcome their rivals for a meal that they hope will impress.

"The dinner takes place during a normal service, so the visitors will have the chance to check out the atmosphere, the food and the service.

"At the end of each meal, the visiting restaurant pairs will score the evening out of 20 with the highest scorers overall scooping the prize. Iconic CDWM voiceover Dave Lamb will be bringing the action together as narrator of each programme."

Like its sister series, Come Dine With Me will air on Channel 4 during its daytime schedule, starting later in 2022.

Channel 4’s Jo Street said: "Come Dine With Me continues to be one of Channel 4’s best loved programmes with many memorable dinners served all over the UK in over 2,000 episodes. CDWM: The Professionals promises to really raise the stakes and we’re delighted to dish up this new extension on Channel 4 in 2022 to complement existing favourites Come Dine With Me and Couples Come Dine With Me.”