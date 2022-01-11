Katie Price to renovate her 'mucky mansion' in new Channel 4 series

Channel 4 has announced two new shows featuring Katie Price.

The first, Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, will see the media personality makeover her 19-room mansion.

Channel 4 share: "Dubbed the ‘Mucky Mansion’ in headlines, it has been the target of vandals, fallen into disrepair and is unhabitable. But Katie is determined to make it a family home once again.

"Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion follows Katie and her family as they renovate the 10-acre property. Over three episodes, cameras capture Katie’s efforts to put bad memories and traumatic events behind her and create a happy home and sanctuary for her family.

"From designing the perfect bedrooms for her children to overseeing a kitchen makeover and replacing chimney pots, we see Katie like never before, crafting, decorating and upcycling. We also see Katie as a mum, daughter and sister as well as hearing about her journey to mental healing as she discusses hitting rock bottom and accepting the need for help."

The three-part DIY series will be followed by one-off special Katie Price: Trauma and Me.

Channel 4 say that the documentary will explore "Katie’s struggles with her mental health, the events that lead to her downward spiral and the consequences of her actions. The film also documents the steps Katie is taking to rebuild her life and hears from some of those helping her to recover."

Katie Price said: "My house has been called the Mucky Mansion in the past, but it’s not that anymore, I’m making it a home.

"I’m getting my hands dirty and doing a lot of the work myself and, with the help of my amazing family and some brilliant friends, I’m putting the past behind me and rebuilding.

"My house is a bit like my life, it’s being put back together like I’m being put back together."

Clemency Green, commissioning editor for Channel 4, commented: "I’m thrilled to have commissioned Captive Minds Media’s first projects for Channel 4.

"In Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, we see a different side to Katie and learn more about her battle with mental health, as well as seeing her close bond with her family. It’s compelling viewing."

Liz Mills, head of content at programme makers Captive Minds Media, added: "It’s really exciting for our embryonic company to have kicked off with this fabulous series for C4.

"I’m sure the audience will be surprised by ‘crafty’ Katie and her unique blend of family, fun and interior design with a real insight into her mental health struggles."

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion and Katie Price: Trauma and Me will air soon on Channel 4.