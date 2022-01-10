Scarlett Moffatt will investigate the rise of Tourette’s and tics in teenagers for a new Channel 4 documentary.

In one-off special Scarlett Investigates..., the reality star will be seen going on an unexpectedly personal journey as she herself developed facial tics when she was just 12 years old.

Scarlett spent two years of her life with tics that were a result of suffering from Bell's Palsy.

With doctors reporting a significant rise in the number of teenagers presenting with Tourette’s syndrome or tic disorders, Scarlett will meet some of those who have recently been diagnosed with the condition as well as scientists grappling with this new phenomenon.

Travelling across the country, Scarlett will also meet a group of Tourette’s TikTok influencers, charity campaigners and the neurologists treating the influx of adolescents.

Channel 4 share: "Exploring whether there’s any past precedence in cases like this, Scarlett will leave no stone unturned as she finds herself in the middle of the debate and researches every potential cause – is it purely a symptom of the pandemic? Does social media have a part to play? Or could it be mass hysteria?"

Scarlett said: "I am so grateful to Channel 4, Firecracker and all of our incredible contributors for allowing us to focus a lens on the topic of Tourette’s and tics in teenagers.

"This show is something I personally feel incredibly passionate about as I suffered with facial tics when diagnosed with Bell's Palsy as a child and wish there was this kind of information and education available back then as it's something so many young people have to deal with.”

Daniel Fromm, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 added: “We are very grateful to Scarlett Moffatt and Firecracker for going on this deeply personal journey with us. We hope this film and her own insight will shed some much needed light on the rise and impact of Tourette’s on teenagers in the UK.”

Elspeth O’Hare, Creative Director for programme makers Firecracker Scotland commented: "We are delighted to be working with Scarlett on this timely film. She will bring her trademark warmth and emotion to this sensitive subject as she investigates what is causing the recent rise of Tourette’s diagnosis in teenagers."

An air date for the special is to be announced.