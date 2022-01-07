Stuck: Dylan Moran writes and stars in new comedy for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Dylan Moran is to write and star in brand new BBC comedy series Stuck.

The five-part series will air on BBC Two and iPlayer and co-star Morgana Robinson.

Advertisements

The show is teased as a "sometimes dark, sometimes surreal sitcom about the relationship between Dan (Dylan Moran) and Carla (Morgana Robinson)."

Share the BBC: "Dan and Carla are at a cross-roads. Dan has been recently made redundant, while Carla is wondering whether this is all she can expect from life.

"Add their age gap to the mix, and the re-emergence onto the scene of Carla's ex-girlfriend Maya, and it’s no wonder that they're feeling stuck."

Dylan Moran said: "I’m delighted to be working with the smartypants comedy wonks at Hat Rack, going to Belfast to shoot our crazy little series. Morgana is a one woman army of comic power, and the little gang of loons we found make a very lumpy talent piñata. Terrifying.

"I’m only ok with this because I know our brilliant director Ian FitzGibbon specialises in coaxing magic even from clumps like me who breathe through their foreheads and bang into the walls. Check us out."

Jimmy Mulville, Executive Producer added: "I can’t think of a better way of beginning a new year than working on a Dylan Moran comedy. In Stuck he turns the traditional rom-com on its head with some hilarious and painfully honest observations.

"And with Morgana Robinson as his co-star it promises to be a masterclass in comic writing and performing."

Advertisements

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor at the BBC commented: “Dylan is one of the great comic minds of our time, so it’s hugely exciting that he’s created this new narrative series, tackling love, relationships and a very current sense of limbo, with all the finely-honed insight and humour of his stand up shows.”

Filming commences in January 2022 with an air date and further casting to be announced.