BBC 'rejected Two Pints Of Lager reboot', says Will Mellor

The BBC has apparently turned down a reboot of sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps.

A revival of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps has been in the works for the past few years.

Creator Susan Nickson previously teased a potential new series which would focus on Gaz and Jonny, played by Will Mellor and Ralf Little respectively.

Now Will has said that the reboot is ready to go - but the BBC aren't on board.

He told the Daily Star: "We've got the scripts - It's Called Two Pints: Last Orders. It's revamped. It's a spin-off about Gaz and Johnny, and it's really funny.

"It's been brought up to the modern day but Gaz and Johnny are still very old school and sit in the pub talking about pies and beer.

"The BBC said no, they don't want to revisit Two Pints. Now we're going to look for someone else, whether it's another channel, whether it's Britbox or Netflix, because there's a massive audience for this."

Speaking previously about the plans, show creator Susan shared: "I would like to pick up the story with two ageing old working-class geezers in a pub combating the terrible things that we say about men at the moment... Some men might not comprehend is that the bad guys exist.

"I want to see the comforting story of people like Gaz and Jonny, who live in a world where bad guys don’t exist. I want them to acknowledge that and to understand the bad guys are out there though, but I don’t want Gaz and Jonny to ever be them."

Speaking to the Drama School Dropout podcast, Susan said of the plans last year: "We’re talking to the BBC and they're a corporation and there are many cogs and those cogs move extremely slowly."

Two Pints originally ran on BBC Two and BBC Three between 2001 and 2011, starring Natalie Casey, Sheridan Smith and Kathryn Drysdale alongside Ralph and Will.

You can currently watch all past series online via BBC iPlayer.