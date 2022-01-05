tellymix
International crime drama Hidden Assets to air on BBC Four

Posted by Annaleigh Rose Clarke
crime drama Hidden Assets
Upcoming international crime drama Hidden Assets is to air on BBC Four in the UK.

The six-part series is filmed in Ireland and Belgium and stars Angeline Ball.

A teaser shares: "A routine raid led by Emer Berry, (Ball) a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau, reveals that a small-time drug dealer has been receiving substantial funding from a seemingly untraceable source – not in cash, but in rough diamonds.

"When these diamonds are linked to a series of bombings in Belgium, Emer is forced to work with Police Commissioner Christian De Jong. Eventually banding together, they unravel a political conspiracy fuelling domestic unrest for financial gain; caught up in this web of greed are the Brannigans, a wealthy Irish dynasty with ties to Antwerp.

"Drawn into a battle of wits with the family, Emer, Christian, and the CAB team must follow the money to stop another terrorist attack – before it’s too late.

Alongside Angeline Ball, Wouter Hendrickx stars as Christian De Jong with Simone Kirby as Bibi Melnick.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC said: "Hidden Assets is a satisfying blend of crime drama, political conspiracy and thriller. BBC viewers will be glued to their seats until the very end!"

A release date for Hidden Assets is to be announced.

