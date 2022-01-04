Cunk On Earth: Philomena Cunk returns to BBC Two with new series

Diane Morgan will return as Philomena Cunk for a brand new series on BBC Two and iPlayer.

New five-part mockumentary Cunk On Earth will see Philomena Cunk attempting to unlock the mystery of human civilisation and discover humankind’s greatest achievements.

A teaser from the BBC shares: "From virtually nothing, to virtual reality, she’ll tell the story of our greatest inventions, like the wheel, creative masterpieces, like the Mona Lisa, and mind-blowing concepts, like enlightenment and nuclear power.

"Along the way, Philomena will be asking experts hard-hitting questions about humanity’s progress, as well as standing near impressive old ruins, or inside museums, before the shot cuts away from her to some archive of the bits that don’t exist anymore.

"The series will examine cultures, science, art and ideas that have enriched the world as well as some of the people that produced and inspired them. It’s a journey through time from the stone age to the space age, and also the future age of tomorrow that hasn’t been named yet."

Cunk On Earth will come to BBC Two and iPlayer later in 2022. Outside the UK & Ireland, the series is available on Netflix.

Philomena said: “This series it’s in my contract to go somewhere better than just Britain so I’m hoping I at least go to Italy as that seems a safe bet. I’m looking forward to getting out of the house and tracing humanity’s progress and also finding out exactly what a ‘civilisations’ is.”

Charlie Brooker, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, added: “I am delighted to be working with Philomena again, even though she is a fictional character who, like me, has never experienced the emotion of ‘delight’ and has only a limited understanding of what constitutes ‘work’.

"In pursuit of nothing less than the definitive story of human civilisation, she’s going to visit every corner of the globe our budget and official pandemic travel restrictions will allow. Globes don’t have corners but you know what I mean. Diane Morgan is very funny. I have run out of things to say in this quote. Stop reading. Go away.”

Tanya Qureshi, Head of Comedy at the BBC commented: “We couldn’t be more excited that Philomena Cunk is returning to the BBC. A huge thank you to her and the incredibly talented team at Broke & Bones for braving everything from Ancient Rome to the wilds of Silicon Valley in this fantastic new series. Who better to educate us all on the history of civilisation as we know it?”

Philomena Cunk first appeared on Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe before the character was seen fronting mockumentaries such as Cunk on Christmas and Cunk on Britain.

