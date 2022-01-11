Rules of The Game cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Rules of The Game has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast of the new drama.

Rules of the Game is a gripping new thriller about sexual politics in the modern workplace.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Sam is ruthless, abrasive, and her willingness to play along with the boys means she’s climbed to the top of the ladder at sportswear company Fly. As COO, it’s a view she’s comfortable with. Maya, the newly hired HR Director, has a very different perspective.

"She and Sam clash from their very first meeting, and when Maya begins to unpick the toxic culture of the workplace, dark secrets begin to emerge. Soon both she and Sam are asking questions about a young female employee, Amy, who died in mysterious circumstances after a company party some years ago.

"Rocked by a sudden terrible death on company premises, Sam faces questions from the police, and finds herself pulled in all directions: by her loyalty to the company, by her own family, by Maya, and by new revelations about the death of Amy, ten years ago. Two deaths, one toxic workplace. Just how culpable is the company - and how guilty is Sam?"

Rules of The Game 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Rules of The Game:

Maxine Peake plays Sam Thompson

Rakhee Thakrar plays Maya Benshaw

Susan Wokoma plays DI Eve Preston

Alison Steadman plays Anita Jenkins

Ben Batt plays Owen Jenkins

Kieran Bew plays Gareth Jenkins

Zoe Tapper plays Vanessa Jenkins

Callie Cooke plays Tess Jones

Katherine Pearce plays Carys Jenkins

Watch Rules of The Game on TV and online

Rules of The Game starts on Tuesday, 11 January on BBC One at 9PM. Episode 2 will air the very next day on Wednesday, 12 January.

Alternatively, all episodes will be available to watch online as a boxset on BBC iPlayer after the first airs on TV.

A teaser of the opening episode shares: "A brutal death at her workplace forces COO Sam to unpick the series of events that led up to that moment, starting with the arrival of newly hired HR director Maya."

Maxine Peake said of the drama: "The show is set in a family-run sportswear company run by the Jenkins family. There is a strong air of toxic masculinity that runs through the work force and the work practices. Maya, a young woman who takes on the role of the new HR director, comes in to investigate and things start to unravel, secrets from the past are exposed.

"It encompasses a lot about acceptable behaviour over the decades, what was seen as acceptable then and what is now. My character is at the centre of this and for me, it’s about whether she is implicit or a victim of this whole dynamic. Obviously it’s not just about this company, it’s about something that is systemic in all forms at workplaces and institutions."

