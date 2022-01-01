First details have been revealed for Doctor Who's upcoming spring special Legend of the Sea Devils.

Fresh from Doctor Who's New Year's Day outing, Legend of the Sea Devils will come to BBC One and iPlayer in Spring 2022 with an exact release date to be confirmed.

Advertisements

Alongside Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop the episode will guest star Crystal Yu as Madame Ching, Arthur Lee as Ji-hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki.

A teaser for the special shares: "Legend of the Sea Devils finds the Doctor, Yaz and Dan in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes.

"Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?"

You can watch a first look trailer below...

Legend of the Sea Devils will be the penultimate outing for Jodie's Doctor.

Advertisements

It was previously confirmed that Jodie will end her time as the Doctor with an "epic blockbuster special" in autumn 2022.

As yet there's been no official word on who will takeover the iconic role.

Jodie herself recently backed It's A Sin star Lydia West to replace her.

However in a recent interview with The Guardian, Russell T Davies - who will return as Doctor Who showrunner from 2023 - downplayed speculation over the role and insisted that no one had been cast yet.

"We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We’re just starting auditions," he said.

Speaking about her exit previously, Jodie said: "My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life.

Advertisements

"And I cannot thank Chris [Chibnall] enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories."

You can watch episodes of Doctor WHo online via BBC iPlayer here.