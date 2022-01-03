Four Lives cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Four Lives has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new three-part factual drama tells the story of four victims of serial killer Stephen Port.

Advertisements

Told from the point of view of the families and friends of the four young men - Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor - who were murdered, Four Lives focuses on the fight to uncover the truth about what had happened to their lost sons, brothers and loved ones in the face of a now widely condemned police investigation.

Four Lives 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Four Lives:

Stephen Merchant plays Stephen Port

Sheridan Smith plays Sarah Sak

Tim Preston plays Anthony Walgate

Jakub Svec plays Gabriel Kovari

Rufus Jones plays John Pape

Alexa Davies plays Kiera

Shaun Thomas plays Paul

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Karl Turner MP

Holly Aird plays Jeanette Taylor

Jaime Winstone plays Donna Taylor

Paddy Rowan plays Jack Taylor

Stephanie Hyam plays Jenny Taylor

Advertisements

Robert Emms plays Ricky Waumsley

Ella Kenion plays Mandy Pearson

Samuel Barnett plays Ryan Edwards

Leo Flanagan plays Daniel Whitworth

Leanne Best plays Kate

Watch Four Lives on TV and online

The three-part series will begin at 9PM on Monday, 3 January on BBC One, continuing at the same time on Tuesday, 4 January and Wednesday, 5 January.

Meanwhile all three episodes will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer from 9PM on Monday, 3 January.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: "When two young men are found dead in London, the police blame their deaths on overdoses. Their loved ones are unconvinced and try to find out the truth."

Speaking previously, Stephen Merchant said: “This is a story that can’t be ignored - how four young lives were lost and their families’ brave attempt to uncover what happened. This factual drama will shed light on their story, so it’s a privilege to be a part of telling it with the brilliant combination of Jeff Pope, Neil McKay and the BBC.”

Advertisements

Sheridan Smith added: “I love playing real life characters - especially an inspirational woman like Sarah Sak - but with it comes responsibility.

"Along with the other families, Sarah went through so much heartache and it would have been easy for her to just accept what she was being told by the police, but something inside made her keep fighting for her son.”