The Wanted join Good Morning Britain for Christmas Day festive special

The Wanted will join Good Morning Britain for a Christmas Day festive special.

The ITV morning show will air on a Saturday for the first time in history with a Christmas Day special from 7AM.

Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway host the episode with guests including Martin and Shirlie Kemp who reflect on Christmases with their friend, the late George Michael.

Other guests include Olympic couple Laura and Jason Kenny, Fred Siriex, Nora Jones in New York, Tim Vine, Miriam Margolyes and Chris Parisi, plus Secret Santa with Andi Peters

Meanwhile The Wanted will be providing performances throughout the show.

Following the sad diagnosis of band member Tom’s brain tumour earlier this year, Tom is asked how he’s doing now.

He says: “I’m just cracking on to be honest. It’s unusual to get into this position a year down the way, but I’m just happy to be back with the boys and happy to be out of the house and away from the kids to be honest with you! They're at that age now where they’re hurting Daddy’s ears!”

On getting back together after seven years Max explains: “Things clicked into place straight away, I know that. I think we were quite apprehensive, all of us. Then we met up to do a photoshoot and then as soon as we met it was like, ‘Okay, things haven't changed at all.’”

Siva agrees: “I think 2020 did bring reality to all of us too, how we missed each other and not to sweat the small stuff.”

Max adds: “Especially Tom’s situation. We’re a band of brothers, we’ve got to get this thing going again.”

Commenting on the best things about being back together, Siva explains: “The laughs and seeing each others’ families. It’s been a moment, it’s been a pleasure.”

Nathan then continues: “The biggest gift we’ve got this Christmas is being in a band with Tom.”

As well as performances from The Wanted, there is an exclusive performance from Grammy-award winning Nora Jones who sings ‘White Christmas’ in New York.

Also on the show, Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes campaign continues, giving a special award for a loneliness hero.

And no Christmas Day show would be complete without a message from the big man himself - Santa!

Watch Good Morning Britain’s Christmas Day show tomorrow (Saturday 25th December 2021) from 7-9AM